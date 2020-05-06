UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Reviews Energy Projects

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:01 AM

Chief Minister reviews energy projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat to review energy projects in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat to review energy projects in the province.

Secretary Energy gave a briefing about the projects and the meeting decided to transfer sewerage and water supply projects of WASA and streets lights on solar energy in all the divisional headquarters of the province. The meeting gave in-principle approval to introduce solar-based projects for 50 to 100 houses and the CM directed to devise projects for supplying direct electricity to the industry through provincial grid station.

The CM also gave the approval to upgrade solar wall project in Kala Shah Kaku, adding that Renewable Solar Energy Training Centre would be set up in Bahawalpur while Solar Center of Excellence for Solar Testing and Training would be established in Multan.

The government intended to make electricity-producing units a profitable entity and standard building code should be strictly implemented for saving electricity, he added.

He directed to decrease electricity bills of government buildings adding that solar systems be installed at additional places of hydropower plants.

The meeting was told that the hydropower system comprising of bio and solar energy would be installed in three villages initially and 150-megawatt waste-to-energy project would be completed soon.

The CM directed to install solar systems in schools where electricity was not available and promote solar technology in tribal areas as it was the best option to promote a green environment.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Technology Electricity Punjab Water Bahawalpur All Government Industry Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

51 minutes ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

51 minutes ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

51 minutes ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

51 minutes ago

India extends ban on visas to foreigners

1 hour ago

Dubai Crown Prince reviews preparations for Emirat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.