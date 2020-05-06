Chief Minister reviews energy projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat to review energy projects in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat to review energy projects in the province.

Secretary Energy gave a briefing about the projects and the meeting decided to transfer sewerage and water supply projects of WASA and streets lights on solar energy in all the divisional headquarters of the province. The meeting gave in-principle approval to introduce solar-based projects for 50 to 100 houses and the CM directed to devise projects for supplying direct electricity to the industry through provincial grid station.

The CM also gave the approval to upgrade solar wall project in Kala Shah Kaku, adding that Renewable Solar Energy Training Centre would be set up in Bahawalpur while Solar Center of Excellence for Solar Testing and Training would be established in Multan.

The government intended to make electricity-producing units a profitable entity and standard building code should be strictly implemented for saving electricity, he added.

He directed to decrease electricity bills of government buildings adding that solar systems be installed at additional places of hydropower plants.

The meeting was told that the hydropower system comprising of bio and solar energy would be installed in three villages initially and 150-megawatt waste-to-energy project would be completed soon.

The CM directed to install solar systems in schools where electricity was not available and promote solar technology in tribal areas as it was the best option to promote a green environment.