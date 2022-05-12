UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Reviews Free Travel Facility For Students In Orange Line Train

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Chief Minister reviews free travel facility for students in Orange Line Train

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz chaired a meeting of the transport department at his office which reviewed a proposal about providing free travel facility to students in Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) and the start of feeder buses.

The CM ordered for early submission of comprehensive proposals and added that the Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) board should be completed soon. He also ordered for immediate restart of speedo bus service on the Bahawalpur-Lodhran route to provide a comfortable travelling facility to commuters.

He also ordered to restore dysfunctional metro bus stations in Lahore and Rawalpindi-Islamabad, adding that non-functional lift should also be operationalised without delay.

The washrooms should be neat and clean along with functional lights as he would soon make surprise visits to the Orange Line Metro Train and metro bus project, the CM announced.

The Punjab Masstransit Authority should submit a report about overall situation of metro bus stations after necessary repair and maintenance, the CM said and emphasised that steps should be taken to increase the number of passengers at OLMT as these facilities are a great boon for the common man.

Kh. Ahmad Hasaan, Mehar Ishtiaq Ahmed, Imran Goraya, transport secretary and others attended the meeting.

