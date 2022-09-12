Chief Minister reviews health card programme

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday presided over a meeting at his office to review steps to enhance the utility and effectiveness of the health card programme.

The Chief Minister gave in-principle approval to empanel more hospitals for patients to create ease for those getting treatment through health cards.

He said that the option of treatment of more diseases through health cards would also be provided and approved the addition of CyberKnife, a modern surgery technology, to the health card programme.

"The health card program would be further improved while the provincial government has also started providing free medicines to patients in emergency wards of hospitals", he added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that two million people had benefited from the facility of free treatment through the health cards program in the province.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary specialized healthcare department, Mohsin Ghurki of Ghurki Hospital and Dr Amir Aziz attended the meeting.