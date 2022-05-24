Chief Minister reviews jail reforms

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday vowed to bring ease to the detainees as he witnessed prisoners' plight during his detention

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday vowed to bring ease to the detainees as he witnessed prisoners' plight during his detention.

He expressed these views during a meeting about jail reforms which was attended by Kh. Salman Rafiq, Ali Raza, Aniza Fatima, additional chief secretary (home), secretary finance and IG prisons while Ayesha Nawaz and Rida Qazi participated from Islamabad through video link.

At the outset, the chief minister said that Punjab Prisoners Rules would be amended to ensure necessary facilities for the prisoners, adding, "We have to reform the archaic prison system so that the inmates have access to basic facilities".

The jail employees would also be given their due rights, he said and added that prisoners should not be enslaved to rules as laws were meant for human beings.

"Necessary sports facilities should also be provided in jails and installation of air-coolers should not be delayed," the CM maintained.

Similarly, comprehensive jail buildings repair plans should be devised, he said and added that food funds for prisoners should also be enhanced along with ensuring regular checking of food quality by the Punjab Food Authority.

He said that practical suggestions should be presented for the use of family rooms in jails. Alongside, the availability of necessary machinery and medicines should also be ensured, he said and added that proposals regarding prison reforms should be presented within seven days.