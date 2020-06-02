UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Reviews Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III Project

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:20 PM

Chief Minister reviews Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III project

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Lahore Ring Road Authority to review the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III project at his office here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Lahore Ring Road Authority to review the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III project at his office here.

The meeting was told that the 8-KM long six-lane Raiwind Road to Multan Road project would be completed in one year through the public-private partnership.

The National Logistics Cell (NLC) would construct and operate the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III, whereas the agreement would be signed in the second week of June.

The chief minister directed that preparations for launching the Lahore Southern Loop-IV project should be completed as soon as possible to link Multan Road with M-III. This project would complete the 90-KM long Lahore Ring Road Project, he added.

Advisor Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Lahore and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Raiwind Chief Minister Punjab Road June Agreement Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence, UAE Football As ..

6 minutes ago

90 pc cotton sowing completed in Sindh, Punjab, FA ..

43 seconds ago

Banned US pole vaulter says he was high on chocola ..

47 seconds ago

Sputnik Journalist Says Wounded by US Police While ..

48 seconds ago

Wuhan Spent About $126 Mln on Free Mass Testing fo ..

50 seconds ago

Chief Minister Punjab express sorrow over MNA's de ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.