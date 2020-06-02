Chief Minister reviews Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III project

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Lahore Ring Road Authority to review the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III project at his office here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Lahore Ring Road Authority to review the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III project at his office here.

The meeting was told that the 8-KM long six-lane Raiwind Road to Multan Road project would be completed in one year through the public-private partnership.

The National Logistics Cell (NLC) would construct and operate the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III, whereas the agreement would be signed in the second week of June.

The chief minister directed that preparations for launching the Lahore Southern Loop-IV project should be completed as soon as possible to link Multan Road with M-III. This project would complete the 90-KM long Lahore Ring Road Project, he added.

Advisor Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Lahore and others attended the meeting.