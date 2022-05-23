Chief Minister reviews law and order

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz at his office on Monday to review the measures taken for the protection of life and property of the people.

IG Police briefed about the steps taken for maintaining law and order including the recovery of an abducted student from Shad Bagh.

The chief minister directed to take all necessary steps to maintain law and order in the province and said that maintaining law and order was the first responsibility of the government.

Hamza Shahbaz directed that the accused involved in the double murder case in Chichawatni should be brought to book as soon as possible and their arrest be ensured within 48 hours.

The accused involved in heinous crimes deserved severe punishment and such cases should be treated as test cases for exemplary punishment to the accused, he said.

Sardar Owais Leghari, Kh. Imran Nazir, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Atta Tarar, Zeeshan Rafiq, chief secretary, CCPO Lahore and others attended the meeting.