UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Reviews Law And Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Chief Minister reviews law and order

A meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz at his office on Monday to review the measures taken for the protection of life and property of the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz at his office on Monday to review the measures taken for the protection of life and property of the people.

IG Police briefed about the steps taken for maintaining law and order including the recovery of an abducted student from Shad Bagh.

The chief minister directed to take all necessary steps to maintain law and order in the province and said that maintaining law and order was the first responsibility of the government.

Hamza Shahbaz directed that the accused involved in the double murder case in Chichawatni should be brought to book as soon as possible and their arrest be ensured within 48 hours.

The accused involved in heinous crimes deserved severe punishment and such cases should be treated as test cases for exemplary punishment to the accused, he said.

Sardar Owais Leghari, Kh. Imran Nazir, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Atta Tarar, Zeeshan Rafiq, chief secretary, CCPO Lahore and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Chief Minister Police Hamza Shahbaz Chief Minister Punjab Law And Order Student Chichawatni Bagh Imran Nazir All From Government

Recent Stories

Risk of US Running Low on Munitions Due to Aiding ..

Risk of US Running Low on Munitions Due to Aiding Ukraine 'Relatively Low' - Mil ..

43 seconds ago
 Terrorists attack mili post in N Waziristan, two s ..

Terrorists attack mili post in N Waziristan, two soldiers embrace martyrdom: ISP ..

44 seconds ago
 CM directs Health dept to remain vigilant about mo ..

CM directs Health dept to remain vigilant about monkeypox

46 seconds ago
 CM grieved over loss of lives in road accident

CM grieved over loss of lives in road accident

49 seconds ago
 Over 70% of Spain's Land Facing Desertification - ..

Over 70% of Spain's Land Facing Desertification - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Turkey to Start Counter-Terrorist Operations at Bo ..

Turkey to Start Counter-Terrorist Operations at Borders Soon - Erdogan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.