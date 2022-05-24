Chief Minister reviews law and order in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Tuesday said that no one would be allowed to interrupt the daily life of people as rule of law would be ensured at every cost.

He was addressing a meeting at his office to review the law and order situation.

The CM asserted that indiscriminate action would be taken against miscreants and law would take its course if someone tried to take the law into their hands.

Police and other agencies would take every step to protect the life and property of the people, he said and added national interest would be protected while rising above the politics.

He said that every step would be taken for the country as it was time to save Pakistan.

Sardar Awais Leghari, Ataullah Tarar, chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), CCPO Lahore and others attended the meeting.