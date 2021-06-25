UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Reviews Law & Order Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:42 PM

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired a meeting at his office to review the overall law and order situation in the province including the investigations of the Johar Town blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired a meeting at his office to review the overall law and order situation in the province including the investigations of the Johar Town blast.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, Additional IGs of CTD and Special Branch and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister termed the Johar Town blast a test case for the law enforcement agencies and directed them to move forward in an organized manner. Every step should be taken for saving the life and property of the people as the police had an obligation to efficiently perform their duties, he stressed.

A report was presented before the meeting about the progress made in the investigations of the Johar Town blast.

The CM expressed satisfaction and directed to employ scientific methods. He directed to increase police patrolling, and said that the law enforcement agencies should take every step to foil the nefarious designs of the anti-state elements.

The terrorists playing with the lives of innocent people deserved exemplary punishment, he said and vowed that the facilitators, as well as the perpetrators of the crime, could not escape exemplary punishment.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Law And Order Progress Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

29 minutes ago

Afghan Gov't, Taliban Maintain Occasional Contacts ..

1 minute ago

Moscow orders workers home after record daily viru ..

1 minute ago

All Jamia mosques to be solarized across KP: Akbar ..

3 minutes ago

ICAO Did Not Get Full Answers in Ryanair Incident, ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Concerned About Transmissibility of Delta Coro ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.