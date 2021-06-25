Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired a meeting at his office to review the overall law and order situation in the province including the investigations of the Johar Town blast.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, Additional IGs of CTD and Special Branch and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister termed the Johar Town blast a test case for the law enforcement agencies and directed them to move forward in an organized manner. Every step should be taken for saving the life and property of the people as the police had an obligation to efficiently perform their duties, he stressed.

A report was presented before the meeting about the progress made in the investigations of the Johar Town blast.

The CM expressed satisfaction and directed to employ scientific methods. He directed to increase police patrolling, and said that the law enforcement agencies should take every step to foil the nefarious designs of the anti-state elements.

The terrorists playing with the lives of innocent people deserved exemplary punishment, he said and vowed that the facilitators, as well as the perpetrators of the crime, could not escape exemplary punishment.