UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Reviews Law & Order Situation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:29 AM

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting to review law and order situation held at Multan airport lounge on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting to review law and order situation held at Multan airport lounge on Thursday.

The CM was briefed about the law and order situation, administrative matters and pace of work on development schemes.

SMBR, secretary Irrigation, commissioner Multan, RPO, DC, DPO and other officials attended the meeting, said a handout issued here.

The CM reviewed the law and order situation with regard to Muharram-ul-Haram and directed the administration and police to remain fully watchful to maintain law and order.

Similarly, ongoing development schemes should be completed in time while ensuring transparency and quality of work, the CM added and vowed that deprivations of the people of Multan would be removed by the PTI government.

Related Topics

Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Police Punjab Law And Order Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Airport Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

3 minutes ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

3 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 ot ..

Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 others in Sindh

3 minutes ago
 Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call ..

Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call political

6 minutes ago
 UN Staff Set to Stay in Afghanistan Amid 'Very Dif ..

UN Staff Set to Stay in Afghanistan Amid 'Very Difficult' Security Situation - S ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.