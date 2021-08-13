Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting to review law and order situation held at Multan airport lounge on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting to review law and order situation held at Multan airport lounge on Thursday.

The CM was briefed about the law and order situation, administrative matters and pace of work on development schemes.

SMBR, secretary Irrigation, commissioner Multan, RPO, DC, DPO and other officials attended the meeting, said a handout issued here.

The CM reviewed the law and order situation with regard to Muharram-ul-Haram and directed the administration and police to remain fully watchful to maintain law and order.

Similarly, ongoing development schemes should be completed in time while ensuring transparency and quality of work, the CM added and vowed that deprivations of the people of Multan would be removed by the PTI government.