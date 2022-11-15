Chief Minister reviews matters related to South Punjab Secretariat

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting at his office to review proposals to improve the affairs of South Punjab Secretariat here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting at his office to review proposals to improve the affairs of South Punjab Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The meeting decided to constitute a committee under the Provincial Minister Raja Basharat to remove hurdles to make the South Punjab Secretariat fully active.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mohsin Leghari, Akhtar Malik, Shahabuddin, former Federal minister Moonis Elahi, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Capt (retd) Asadullah Khan, secretary finance, secretary regulations and others attended the meeting.

ACS South Punjab) gave a briefing to the participants.

The chief minister directed to ensure the utilisation of 35 per cent development funds allocated to South Punjab and made it clear that the incumbent government would ensure to achieve South Punjab-related targets, while ensuring that these funds were not spent anywhere else.

He announced a phased construction and restoration of the Multan-Vehari Road, saying that the state-of-the-art circuit house and gymkhana club would also be built in Multan.