Chief Minister reviews measures for resolving Cholistan water issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz chaired an emergency meeting here on Wednesday to review measures for dealing with the water shortage issues in south Punjab, especially Bahawalpur and Cholistan.

The CM ordered for starting relief operation on war-footing and asked the administration and political team to supervise relief activities in affected areas. Temporary ponds should be produced and water should be immediately arranged through water bowsers in remote outback, he said and vowed to support the affectees.

The situation was being monitored 24/7 and instructions had been issued for regular monitoring of relief activities and ground situation in the affected areas, he said.

Every possible support would be extended and water scarcity-hit areas were being focused, added Hamza.

The CM ordered for assessing losses in the affected areas and submit a report to him. He also ordered for a crackdown on canal water thieves. Cases should be registered against those involved in water theft and no pressure should be tolerated, he added.

The irrigation secretary briefed the meeting about the inflow and outflow of water in rivers and canals.

MPAs Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari, Yawar Zaman, chief secretary, IG police, secretary agriculture and others were present.