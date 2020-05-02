Chief Minister reviews measures to combat coronavirus

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the number of coronavirus affected patients in Punjab were 6854 out of which 2,206 patients have recovered

He was chairing a video link meeting of cabinet committee to deal with coronavirus pandemic, on Saturday, which reviewed the government initiatives to prevent from coronavirus and the facilities being provided to the COVID-19 patients.

The meeting was told that smart sampling has been launched in the province, initially the project has been started from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Faisalabad. Under smart sampling coronavirus tests would be conducted of the workers of media houses, officials of law enforcement agencies, offices of administrative officers, health workers, TB and HIV patients, pregnant women in the hospitals and the prisoners in jails. Samples of 2144 people have so far been taken under smart sampling.

It was told that permission of work has been given to more than 9000 industrial units in Punjab. More industrial units would be allowed to work and recommendations have been devised in this regard and would be submitted to the federal government to allow work to road sector, building and construction related industry, feeding industry relating to export sector. Similarly, recommendations have been submitted to the federal government to allow power looms and all such factories have their labour colonies within their premises.

Federal government has been requested to open iron and steel industry and home appliances industry. The federal government has been suggested to open markets and bazaars of the province in different days by dividing them into zones. This decision would be made after the consultation with district administration, traders unions, chamber of commerce and industry and other stake holders. A committee has been constituted under the supervision of provincial minister for industries for reviewing the business related affairs.

People from other provinces coming from abroad would be sent to their respective provinces from the airports after informing their provincial governments. People from Punjab would be sent to their respective district and would be allowed to go homes within 48 hours if their corona test was negative, the meeting was briefed.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Chief Secretary, IGP, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), and Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Finance, Specialized Healthcare & Medical education, food, Secretary Industry, Secretary Information and military officials attended the meeting. Secretary Local government, Chief Executive Urban Unit, DGPDMA, Secretaries of P&D, Labour, Agriculture departments and Chairman Punjab Information Technology participated through video link.