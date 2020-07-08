Chief Minister reviews measures to counter flood threat

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee on disaster management at civil secretariat to review the departmental preparedness for countering any possible threat of flood in monsoon season.

The CM directed the line departments to remain vigilant and the flow of water in rivers be continuously monitored.

PDMA's control room should monitor the situation and best coordination be ensured between Federal and provincial departments, he added.

The CM directed to devise a district-level emergency plan saying that district inspection committees should review arrangements by holding regular meetings.

He expressed indignation over delay in the cleanliness of nullahs and directed that this job should had been done in the month of June, adding action would be initiated against those responsible for the delay.

He directed the cleanliness of nullahs be completed on an emergent basis and report be submitted.

Similarly, all arrangements should be completed at the earliest to deal with urban flooding.

The third-party audit would be conducted to determine the safety of dykes and flood protection spurs of rivers, he said adding that a comprehensive plan be devised for drainage of water.

Similarly, he directed DG PDMA to ensure the availability of necessary equipment in warehouses and dewatering sets should be kept functional.

The anti-venom vaccines should be available in abundance in districts, he said and directed that an effective plan should be devised for early disposal of rainwater in low- lying areas of Lahore and the meteorological department should submit its weather report on a daily basis.

He further directed that daily reports about rain in catchment areas of rivers be compiled and line departments should complete their emergency plans to deal with any untoward situation.

Provincial Ministers Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial, Muhammad Taimoor Khan, Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home), secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting while Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, SMBR and divisional commissioners participated via video link.