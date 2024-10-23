Chief Minister Reviews Police Strengthening Initiatives
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chaired a meeting to review progress on initiatives aimed at strengthening the police force.
Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the creation of new police positions, ongoing recruitment, vehicle purchases, and related matters.
Due to the current security situation, 1,356 new police positions have been established in southern districts.
The recruitment of 1,200 constables is nearing completion, with appointment letters expected soon. Positions for sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, and head constables are being filled following standard procedures.
The Chief Minister increased the quota for recruiting children of police martyrs as assistant sub-inspectors from 5% to 12.5%.
So far, 246 positions have been filled under this new quota, with specific allocations in various regions: 85 in Peshawar, 51 in Mardan, 24 in Dera Ismail Khan, 25 in Kohat, 35 in Malakand, and 26 in Bannu. An additional 72 assistant sub-inspectors will be recruited soon in Peshawar, Malakand, and Dera Ismail Khan.
A case to fill 1,153 positions under the in-service quota has been submitted to the Public Service Commission, along with a case for 631 sub-inspector positions under the 25% quota for current assistant sub-inspectors.
The police vehicle procurement process is ongoing at a budget of 802 million PKR, which includes the purchase of 34 double cabins, 15 single cabins, 30 single cabin vehicles, and 15 bikes. Additionally, work is underway to bulletproof 79 vehicles at a cost of Rs. 760 million.
The Chief Minister stressed the need for prompt completion of recruitment and vehicle purchases, prioritizing police needs. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring law and order and providing all necessary resources to the police.
The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary for Home, Acting Inspector General of Police, and other relevant officials.
