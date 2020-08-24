Chief Minister reviews prices of sugar,flour in province

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at civil secretariat on Monday to review rates and stock situation of sugar and flour in the province.

The secretary Food briefed about the reserves and rates of sugar and flour in the province, said a handout issued here.

The CM expressed the satisfaction that a 20-kg flour bag was available in abundance at the fixed price of Rs 860. Punjab was the only province where flour bags were provided to people at a fixed rate, he added. He also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made in this regard and the meeting decided to take every possible administrative steps to further strict the monitoring for stopping the smuggling of flour from the province.

While directing to develop an effective mechanism for targeted flour subsidy, the chief minister asked the food department to provide a comprehensive plan in this regard.

The Punjab government had released 659,000 ton wheat to the flour mills and it was providing more than 17,000 ton wheat to flour mills every day, he said. This helps in stabilizing flour prices in the market, he added. Punjab had around 3700,000 wheat reserves.

The CM also directed strict monitoring for stabilizing the price of flour and the meeting decided to take every possible step to stabilize the rates of sugar.

The chief minister made it clear that an increase in the rates of sugar and flour will not be tolerated and directed the administrative officers to submit reports to him by reviewing prices after markets' visits. "I will also review the field situation by going to different markets and no one can be allowed to exploit people," the CM said.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, the chief secretary, secretaries of industries and information departments and others attended the meeting.