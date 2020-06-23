UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Reviews Prices Of Wheat And Flour

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:35 PM

Chief Minister reviews prices of wheat and flour

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office and reviewed steps for stabilising prices of wheat and flour in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office and reviewed steps for stabilising prices of wheat and flour in the province.

According to official sources, the meeting discussed different options for releasing wheat to the flour mills and decided that approval would be sought from the provincial cabinet for release of wheat to flour mills and fixing of wheat price. After the cabinet approval, the wheat would be provided to flour mills at a price to be decided by it.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government had ample wheat stocks and every step would be taken to stabilise the price of wheat in the market, adding that a decision would be made to stabilise the flour price after reviewing every option.

The CM ordered for taking necessary steps to keep the prices of wheat and flour within the reach of the common man as the Punjab government had purchased record wheat during the current season.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Chief Secretary, Secretary Food, Director food and DC Lahore attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Man Price Stocks Market From Cabinet Wheat Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

2 hours ago

Indians not to travel for Haj this year

2 hours ago

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.