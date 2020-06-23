Chief Minister reviews prices of wheat and flour

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office and reviewed steps for stabilising prices of wheat and flour in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office and reviewed steps for stabilising prices of wheat and flour in the province.

According to official sources, the meeting discussed different options for releasing wheat to the flour mills and decided that approval would be sought from the provincial cabinet for release of wheat to flour mills and fixing of wheat price. After the cabinet approval, the wheat would be provided to flour mills at a price to be decided by it.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government had ample wheat stocks and every step would be taken to stabilise the price of wheat in the market, adding that a decision would be made to stabilise the flour price after reviewing every option.

The CM ordered for taking necessary steps to keep the prices of wheat and flour within the reach of the common man as the Punjab government had purchased record wheat during the current season.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Chief Secretary, Secretary Food, Director food and DC Lahore attended the meeting.