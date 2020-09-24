UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Reviews Progress On ADP Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

Chief Minister reviews progress on ADP projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired a meeting at 90-Shahrae Quaid-e-Azam and reviewed progress made on the annual development programme-2020-21 projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired a meeting at 90-Shahrae Quaid-e-Azam and reviewed progress made on the annual development programme-2020-21 projects.

He ordered for timely utilisation of development funds, adding that the speed of work should be accelerated on development projects and ongoing schemes be completed on a priority basis.

He said that separate funds have been allocated for south Punjab and its ADP would also be evolved separately, adding that the funds reserved for south Punjab would not be transferred to anywhere else.

Usman Buzdar said that the land had been allocated for establishment of south Punjab secretariat with an amount of Rs 4 billion.

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, provincial chief secretary, chairman and secretary Planning and Development (P&D), secretary finance and others attended the meeting.

