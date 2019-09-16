Chief Minister reviews progress on important projects under Tribal Decade Strategy in merged districts

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed that a comparative study for the performance of all the departments in the tribal districts be presented every month for real time evaluation of the performance of departments in order to ensure efficient services delivery and speedy development.

While chairing a review meeting on the important projects under Tribal Decade Strategy (TDS), the Chief Minister expressed concern over delay in hiring of teachers and doctors to fulfill the needs of the tribal districts adding that the recruitment process should be completed on emergency basis so that the established buildings may be made functional as soon as possible.

"People of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the tribal districts have elected us for a second term and we must undertake all efforts to ensure their expectations are met accordingly" Mahmood Khan.

The chief minister on this occasion also demanded performance report of Education, Health and Police departments adding that monthly evaluation of the priority sectors will be undertaken and all those found negligent in their duties will be proceeded against as per rules.

In order to provide livelihood opportunities under the Insaf Rozgar Scheme of the Provincial government, the Chief Minister was informed that more than Rs 28 Lakh have been distributed among youth of the tribal districts for initiation of businesses from 20th till 31st Aug, 2019.

Similarly, in order to provide free healthcare facilities under the Sehat Sahulat Programme, more than 5 Lakh families have been provided with Sehat Insaf Cards.

With regards to communication networks, the Chief Minister was informed that 35 PC1s have been approved with regards to establishment of roads infrastructure whereas 100 KMs of roads will be constructed in South Waziristan District separately.

While reviewing progress on Insaf Rozgar scheme, the Chief Minister remarked that the process needs to be made less stringent, as the data on submission of application for loans under the Rozgar scheme is not encouraging.

Explaining allocations made for provision of free basic stationary, school bags, and conditional grants for basic facilities in schools approved through Parent teacher Committees, it was said that these soft schemes would have quick impact, since these could be immediately initiated at many places at the same time.

The list of approved schemes also includes spending in agriculture sector through Integrated Agriculture Development in Merged Areas under AIP of the TDS.

These schemes have spending for developing culturable waste land and solarization of existing agriculture Tube wells and open wells, and using tissue culture technology at higher altitudes in the merged districts.

The CM expressed displeasure over the unnecessary delays and bottlenecks in the approval process and stated that inaction and delaying tactics would not be tolerated.

He emphasized that a clear timeline should be given for the tasks and pace of work should be tracked based on the set timelines, and no department would be allowed to keep a summary for more than three days. Every summary should reach the CM's table not more than ten days.

The CM reiterated that health, education, and police are three of the most significant sectors that needs special attention.