Chief Minister Reviews Progress On Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:48 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a meeting and reviewed progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a meeting and reviewed progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, at his office.

Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt-Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider also attended the meeting. The meeting decided to take coordinated steps to accelerate work on the scheme. It was also decided that a feasible business model would be devised for the scheme and Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and Housing Taskforce Punjab would jointly work to move the project forward.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that construction of low-cost houses for low-income families was a flagship programme of the PTI government. He said that suitable sites had been selected in some districts of the province for the scheme, adding that the project would enable the middle-class to own a house.

He said that the matters pertaining to the project should be settled early and hoped that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme would create tremendous employment opportunities.

The CM assured that the Punjab government would extend every possible support for speedy work and the province would take a lead in this regard.

Deputy Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Maj-Gen Amer Aslam Khan, Advisor to CM Dr Suleman Shah, chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretaries of finance and housing departments, chairman Housing Taskforce Punjab Mian Yaqoob Tahir Izhar and others attended the meeting.

