Chief Minister reviews progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday in which the provincial housing secretary briefed about progress on the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

The chief minister directed to submit a feasible plan for the provision of houses to low-income stratum as soon as possible within the next two weeks.

He also directed to immediately constitute a committee, adding that coordinated planning should be made for public sector business model and social housing. "Housing policy for low-income segment should be devised on a priority basis", he added.

The chief minister said that houses would be constructed in collaboration with the private sector for people living below the poverty line.

He appealed to philanthropists and donors to play their role in this regard and directed to complete the project as soon as possible.

Provincial Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretaries of housing and finance departments and others attended the meeting.