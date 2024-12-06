Chief Minister reviews progress on new Peshawar valley project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the "New Peshawar Valley" project.

Officials briefed the CM on the project's location, access roads, master plan, land acquisition, and other developments. The meeting also addressed obstacles delaying progress, with departments directed to resolve issues quickly.

The chief minister emphasized improving the master plan to meet modern housing needs and ensuring health-care and education facilities are centrally located for easy access.

He also ordered faster land acquisition and immediate work on access roads. To oversee implementation, the chief minister proposed forming a committee of experts.

"This project is for public benefit, not profit," he said, highlighting its importance for Peshawar's growing population.