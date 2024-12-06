Chief Minister Reviews Progress On New Peshawar Valley Project
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the "New Peshawar Valley" project.
Officials briefed the CM on the project's location, access roads, master plan, land acquisition, and other developments. The meeting also addressed obstacles delaying progress, with departments directed to resolve issues quickly.
The chief minister emphasized improving the master plan to meet modern housing needs and ensuring health-care and education facilities are centrally located for easy access.
He also ordered faster land acquisition and immediate work on access roads. To oversee implementation, the chief minister proposed forming a committee of experts.
"This project is for public benefit, not profit," he said, highlighting its importance for Peshawar's growing population.
Recent Stories
ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again
Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow
Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony
IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hamza for banning on 4-stroke petrol rickshaws to prevent pollution53 seconds ago
-
Final of Metropolitan Football Cup 2024 on Dec 711 minutes ago
-
TDCP sets up information desk at Lahore airport11 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University to Host Thar Festival in February 202521 minutes ago
-
Establishment Division promotes 1,875 officers, abolishes 61 posts in efficiency drive, Senate body ..21 minutes ago
-
CTO reviews facilities at Soan Garden Khidmat Markaz31 minutes ago
-
KP government prioritising health and education despite challenges: Advisor Health KP31 minutes ago
-
Rights given to women by Islam cannot be imagined in West: Samina31 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt focused on capacity building to combat infectious diseases: Kh Salman41 minutes ago
-
01 killed in Korangi bus accident41 minutes ago
-
AC takes action against encroachments41 minutes ago
-
Police report 40pc decline in crime rate in 11 months41 minutes ago