Chief Minister reviews proposals, measures to increase revenue of various sectors of province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review provincial public sector development program (PSDP) to ensure completion of pending and ongoing development schemes in the province.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development briefed the meeting about the development plans for the current financial year and the proposed development program for the next financial year.

He said out of 2448 projects included in the development program of the present financial year, 1453 projects will be completed, saying that funds would be allocated for 995 ongoing growth projects in the next financial year and instructions have been issued to expedite implementation of works at constant projects for interest of the public in respective areas of province.

The meeting decided that from next financial year, the planning and development department would release funds to the departments according to the progress of continuing projects and directed the concerned department to present development plans of public interest with better preparation for the next financial year, despite making decision in the meeting that the posts of procurement experts would be created in major growth sectors for preparation of PC1 and development project documents.

The meeting also decided to seek the services of experts in the fields of planning and monitoring in the planning and development department.

The meeting also reviewed the proposals and measures to increase the revenue of various sectors including Balochistan Revenue Authority Mining, Livestock, Agriculture, Fisheries and service delivery in the areas of better planning will increase the revenue of the province for enhancing of income the area. Balochistan Chief Minister said unavailability of services of sectoral experts was likely to be a waste of funds and time saying that there is a need to invest in planning and revenue generating sectors according to the financial and progress needs of Balochistan.

He said experts in various fields were leaving the country, which was causing a decline in professionals at the national level, saying that we have to take advantage of the services of our experts while encouraging them for advancement of the area.