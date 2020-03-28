UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Reviews Punjab Financial Package For Daily Wagers, Labourers

Sat 28th March 2020 | 11:56 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday presided over a meeting to review the recommendations and suggestions of Punjab Financial Package for the daily wagers and labourers being affected from the lockdown

Usman Bazdar directed to constitute a committee, which would submit its report after devising the procedure of package for daily wagers and labourers.

The meeting decided to provide relief to the daily wager and labour class through Easypaisa. The meeting principally decided to form district level committees under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner on relief package. Representation to the public representatives and people from various schools of thought would also be given in the committees.

The chief minister said that a special package would be given to the government employees who embraced martyrdom due to the coronavirus while performing their official duties.

He said that supply of ration to the families of coronavirus patients should be continued in the areas of lockdown and semi-lockdown. He said that the destitute segment of the society would not be left alone in this time of trial and the PTI government would take care of their needs.

Financial assistance would be provided to the needy and deserving people through Prime Minister's Relief Package, Benazir Income Support Program and Bait-ul-Maal.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue and other concerned officials were also present.

