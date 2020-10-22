UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Reviews Steps For Higher Education Promotion

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 06:59 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting about the steps taken for the promotion of higher education sector in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting about the steps taken for the promotion of higher education sector in the province.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun, Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri, ACS (Higher Education) and Chairman Punjab HEC Shahzeb Abbasi attended the meeting which took a detailed review of future road map.

The CM directed to take coordinated steps while assuring full support of the government. The Punjab government was establishing universities in backward districts, he added.

The matters relating to the universities would be streamlined and effective mechanism would be devised in consultation with the HEC to meet future challenges, the CM assured and announced to empower the youth by providing quality education to them.

