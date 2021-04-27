Chief Minister reviews steps for providing relief to masses

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review steps for providing relief to the masses under the Ramazan package and implementation on the price-control mechanism in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review steps for providing relief to the masses under the Ramazan package and implementation on the price-control mechanism in the province.

The supply and demand situation of sugar, flour and essential items came under discussion along with the wheat procurement campaign.

The CM reiterated that the people would be the real beneficiary of the Ramazan package, adding that sugar was available in Ramazan bazaars at Rs. 65 per kg while its open market rate was Rs. 85 per kg. Similarly, a 10 kg flour bag was available at Rs. 375 in Ramazan bazaars.

The CM directed to contact the flour mills association for stabilising the price of flour in the open market and asked the administration to monitor the flour price.

An unjustified increase in the price of flour would not be allowed in the open market, he said and directed that action should be continued to curb the menace of price hike.

Every possible step would be taken to stabilise the prices of essential items, he added.

Meanwhile, action had been initiated against 31,000 persons against the sale of items at exorbitant rates and more than 2000 cases had been registered and over Rs 50 million fine had been collected.

The meeting approved to enhance the sugar quota for Lahore district to 7,000 tons.

The chief minister reiterated that the administration was duty-bound to effectively implement a price control mechanism. Best performing districts would be encouraged while poor performers would be asked to explain their performance, he added.

The CM expressed his satisfaction over the wheat procurement campaign, adding that the wheat target would be achieved as the bumper crop had been produced.

He asked the ministers and secretaries to submit their reports of Ramazan bazaars' visits to his office. Every possible step would be taken to provide relief to the masses, he said.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Livestock Minister Husnain Bahadur Dareshak, SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan, chief secretary, secretary Industries, secretary food and others attended the meeting.