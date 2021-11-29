Chief Minister reviews trade issues in border areas of Makran

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chaired a high level meeting to review trade issues in the border areas of Makran on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chaired a high level meeting to review trade issues in the border areas of Makran on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Commander 12 Core Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, provincial ministers including Seyed Ehsan Shah, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Akbar Askani, Lala Rasheed, Mah Jabeen Shiran, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana IG Police, GOC 44 Division IGFC South Commander Navy and other concerned Federal and provincial officials.

The meeting finalized the modalities of trade in oil and groceries from Iran in view of the livelihood and convenience of the people of the border areas. The meeting was briefed on the traditional modalities of border trade and the proposed model by the official concerned in detail.

The meeting decided to abolish the requirement of obtaining tokens for the people of the area to cross the border and bring oil. It was decided in the meeting that the local administration would register the vehicle on the basis of the identity card of the driver and his accomplice and the registration process would be made easier and simpler.

While ensuring the security and safety of the country in all this process, only the locals will get the facility of trade. The meeting also decided that the mafia would not be allowed to take advantage of this trade facility for which the concerned departments would ensure effective measures.

Apart from Makran, the people of Washuk, Awaran and Kharan would also take advantage from the same process.

The meeting was also informed that at present there are 10 crossing points in Makran out of which 9 are on land and one is from sea. The meeting also determined to increase the number of crossing points.

The meeting was informed that an apex committee would be set up at the provincial level and district committee to be formed under the supervision of DC to monitor trade affairs and provide facilities to the people in the area.

The gathering agreed that border trade is the only source of livelihood for the people of the area which cannot be closed despite the traditional way of trade will continue till the establishment of markets and provision of more trade facilities and decisions and measures will be taken in the interest of the people keeping in view the ground realities. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that we have to provide facilities to people and their jobs and protection of them would be ensured in the area.

He further said that it was feared that the enemies of the country would take advantage of the situation created by unemployment, for which the government would provide maximum relief to the people of the border areas, especially the youth and protect their livelihood.