Chief Minister Reviews Upcoming Family Festival Preparation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Zeshan Javed called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, here on Monday

Upcoming annual winter family festival, plantation drives and other matters regarding beautification of the provincial capital were reviewed during the meeting.

On the occasion, the chief minister lauded the role of PHA for organizing colourful events for families and youngsters, adding that PHA Lahore had always taken lead in organizing graceful family events.

The winter family festival would be held at Gilani Park and it was hoped that it would become the center of public interest, he added. He directed the PHA to complete all the preparations on time and assured that he would also participate in the annual winter family festival.

The PHA DG briefed the chief minister about preparations and parts of the festival. He briefed that final dates of the festival would be announced on Nov 16 during press briefing.

