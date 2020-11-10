UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Reviews Vital Issues Of Balochistan To Be Presented In Upcoming CCI Meeting

Tue 10th November 2020

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to review main issues of the province to be presented in upcoming of Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretaries Bushra Rind, Dhanish Kumar, Balochistan Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar and secretaries of relevant departments.

The Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination briefed the meeting in detail about the issues faced by the province, recommendations and suggestions besides the four-point agenda of the CCI meeting to be held on Wednesday.

It was decided that the Federal government would be asked to allocate budget for Basic education Community Schools for two or three years so that this project could be activated.

The agenda of allocating Balochistan's share in the alternative Energy Policy-2019 and Fertilizer Subsidy Package to be presented in the CCI meeting.

The matters including NEPRA Annual Report for the Year 2018-19, State of Industry Report Departmental Proposals for 2019, Amendments to OGRA Ordinance 2020, NCHD Project, Windfall Levy, 1991 IRSA Agreement, Vertical Programs of Health and Population Welfare Department, LNG, PSQCA and Provincial food Authority among others were reviewed in detail.

Besides, a proposal was also made to the department of Energy to promote the trend of solar geysers in the cold cities of Balochistan.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that performance of the provincial departments would be improved.

He said it was the priority of the present provincial government to protect the rights and interests of the people at every forum, adding, the government would also take a clear stand during next meeting of the CCI.

