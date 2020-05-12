UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Reviews Wheat Procurement Campaign

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:54 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the provincial government had purchased 3.2 million metric ton wheat while more than 91 per cent gunny bags had also been distributed among the farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the provincial government had purchased 3.2 million metric ton wheat while more than 91 per cent gunny bags had also been distributed among the farmers.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office here in which progress on wheat procurement campaign was reviewed. Secretary Food briefed the meeting about the ongoing wheat procurement campaign.

The chief minister said that a total of 3.5 metric ton wheat was available in government godowns and around 73 per cent of wheat procurement target had been achieved. He affirmed that the Punjab government would continue wheat procurement till achieving the target. He directed to achieve this target at every cost to ensure food security for unusual circumstances.

An emergency situation was being faced due to coronavirus pandemic and unusual steps would have to be taken keeping in view the prevailing situation, he said. He stated that wheat procurement campaign should be continued with full vigour.

He said that officers fulfilling the wheat procurement targets in their respective districts would be encouraged. Similarly, the officers failing to achieve the target would have to be answerable.

He directed to take every step to achieve the wheat procurement target, adding that action would be continued against hoarders under the anti-hoarding ordinance.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Chief Secretary, Agriculture Secretary attended the meeting. The commissioners and RPOs of Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sahiwal participated through video link.

