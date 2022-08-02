UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Saddened Over Army Helicopter Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 10:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident of crash of Pakistan Army Aviation's helicopter in which army officers embraced martyrdom.

Commander Southern Command Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali, DG Pakistan Coast Guard Maj. Gen. Amjad Hanif, Brig. Muhammad Khalid, Maj. Saeed Ahmad, Maj.

Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz embraced martyrdom in the incident.

The CM extended condolences to the bereaved families and said that military officers have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The nation is proud of the martyrs' dutifulness and they are the heroes of the nation, he said and added, "The country salutes them and we can never forget the great sacrifice of martyrs."

