Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Provincial Minister to Muzzammil Aslam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Provincial Minister to Muzzammil Aslam, Advisor on Finance to status of a provincial minister with immediate effect, said a notification issued.