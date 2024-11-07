- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Provincial Minister to M ..
Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday Granted The Status Of Provincial Minister To Muzzammil Aslam
Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 09:21 PM
Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Provincial Minister to Muzzammil Aslam
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Provincial Minister to Muzzammil Aslam, Advisor on Finance to status of a provincial minister with immediate effect, said a notification issued.
Recent Stories
Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, traffick ..
LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL
Pakistan now on track of economic growth: Minister
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.93 billion
Seminar on Electronic Certificate of Origin held
Education key to future resilience : Musadik Malik
US Fed rate cut plans likely unchanged by Trump victory
Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows
UNESCO begins talks for National Media Literacy Strategy in Lahore
Sugar Advisory Board meets to review overall sugar stock across the country
IGP briefs under-training officers about Punjab police performance
Over 2.1m people avail various policing services during this year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, trafficking2 seconds ago
-
LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL3 seconds ago
-
Pakistan now on track of economic growth: Minister6 seconds ago
-
Education key to future resilience : Musadik Malik7 minutes ago
-
UNESCO begins talks for National Media Literacy Strategy in Lahore2 hours ago
-
IGP briefs under-training officers about Punjab police performance2 hours ago
-
Over 2.1m people avail various policing services during this year2 hours ago
-
KPCTA penalize hotels, restaurants for not submitting registration fee2 hours ago
-
NRKNA hosts delegation from District Umerkot, Sindh2 hours ago
-
Regional Ombudsman Sukkur solves the complaints of consumers2 hours ago
-
CPO replaces in-charge judicial lockup over viral video2 hours ago
-
Punjab's Children's Heart Surgery Program reduces waiting list for pediatric surgeries2 hours ago