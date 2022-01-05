UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Announces Two Years Age Relaxation For Employment

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announces two years age relaxation for employment

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that candidates of the PMS competitive examination would be given two years of age relaxation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that candidates of the PMS competitive examination would be given two years of age relaxation.

Similarly, the same facility would also be provided to the candidates on other advertised posts.

This would benefit thousands of candidates as they are a valuable asset to the nation, said the chief minister.

In-principle approval has been given in this regard which would also be approved from the provincial cabinet, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Same From Cabinet Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Imran Khan is hope of People: Sheikh Rashid

Imran Khan is hope of People: Sheikh Rashid

2 minutes ago
 US targets Bosnian Serb leader on fear of Dayton p ..

US targets Bosnian Serb leader on fear of Dayton peace collapse

2 minutes ago
 Seven children among 13 dead in Philadelphia house ..

Seven children among 13 dead in Philadelphia house fire

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris will not give up struggle for right to s ..

Kashmiris will not give up struggle for right to self-determination: Ali Raza

2 minutes ago
 NHA observes record revenue generation since Augus ..

NHA observes record revenue generation since August 2018: Murad Saeed

2 minutes ago
 UK to ease Covid restrictions over travel to Engla ..

UK to ease Covid restrictions over travel to England: Johnson

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.