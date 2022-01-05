Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announces two years age relaxation for employment

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that candidates of the PMS competitive examination would be given two years of age relaxation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that candidates of the PMS competitive examination would be given two years of age relaxation.

Similarly, the same facility would also be provided to the candidates on other advertised posts.

This would benefit thousands of candidates as they are a valuable asset to the nation, said the chief minister.

In-principle approval has been given in this regard which would also be approved from the provincial cabinet, he added.