Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar appoints coordinator

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday handed over the notification of appointment as CM's coordinator for Livestock and Dairy Development, to former central president Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Youth Wing Syed Ali Abbas Shah Bukhari here.

Extending his good wishes, the chief minister expressed the hope that Ali Abbas would play an active role in further improving the Livestock and Dairy Development Department.

Ali Abbas Bukhari thanked the CM for the responsibility and assured him of utilising all-out efforts for betterment of the department.