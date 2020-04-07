Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approves model vans for police

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved model vans for Elite Force, Highways and Punjab police.

He also inspected the model vans, along with Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastagir at CM Office here on Tuesday.

The IG police briefed the chief minister about different features of the vans.

The CM directed that safety and convenience of police personnel on duty should be kept in mind while selecting the vehicles. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had provided resources to the Police Department earlier and it would do so in future as well for safeguarding the lives and property of people.

The past governments did nothing for the welfare of masses, the CM said. A system of reward and punishment had yielded positive results and the government would ensure that police also produced good results, Usman Buzdar added.