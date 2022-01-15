UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Asks Citizens To Adopt Precautionary Measures Against Covid-19

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 06:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asked the citizens to adopt precautionary measures to protect themselves form fifth wave of coronavirus as following the government guidelines is in their best interest.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister said that only observing SOPs could ensure the health and safety of the lives of people. Usman Buzdar directed the people to strictly implement the precautionary measures in the wake of recent wave of Covid-19 as the number of virus patients were increasing. The age limit for inoculation of corona vaccine/booster doses has been set at 18 years, he added.

Usman Buzdar appealed to the citizens to take booster doses to keep themselves safe, and wear themask as a precaution was better than the cure.

