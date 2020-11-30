Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar asks parents to administer anti-polio drops to children

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday appealed to the parents, at the start of 5-day anti-polio campaign, to get their children administered anti-polio vaccine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday appealed to the parents, at the start of 5-day anti-polio campaign, to get their children administered anti-polio vaccine.

Usman Buzdar said in a media statement that polio was a fatal disease and protection of the children was an obligation as well as a responsibility.

The CM said that he would personally monitor the anti-polio campaign and directions had been issued to the officers concerned to run this campaign effectively. Security of polio workers would also be ensured, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that effective measures had been taken for the success of the anti-polio campaign and maintained that instructions had been issued for the effective monitoring of the anti-polio teams. No negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he warned and vowed to win the battle against polio at every cost. This disease would be eradicated with joint efforts, he asserted. "It is our national issue and we will have to put joint efforts to cope with this menace. Making Punjab polio-free province is our mission," he concluded.