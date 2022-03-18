Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attends Holi festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended a special function to celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi which was also attended by representatives of religious minorities from different parts of the province.

The CM cut the cake to express solidarity with the Hindu community on their festival of colors and was donned traditional Cholistani headgear by Youdester Chohan MPA.

The participants prayed for stability, solidarity and welfare of the people and chanted the slogan of 'long-live Pakistan.' Expressing his views, the CM said that the absolute freedom enjoyed by the minorities in Pakistan was unthinkable in neighbouring India. The provincial government has provided substantial funds for the welfare of minority communities, including the Hindu community, he cited.

Development work was in progress to develop areas inhibited by the minority communities, he added and further explained that the minority communities have been given a 5 percent quota in jobs to secure their economic self-reliance.

Youdester Chohan MPA asserted that all the minority communities enjoy religious freedom in Pakistan.

Different participants noted that the sense of protection enjoyed by them in their homeland Pakistan could not be imagined by the minorities in India.

Provincial Ministers Ijaz Alam, Taimur Bhatti, SACM Hasaan Khawar, MPAs Haroon Imran Gill and Mahinder Pall Singh, secretary human rights and minority affairs, secretary information and others were also present.