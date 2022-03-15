Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attends signing ceremony for installation of smart water meters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Agreement signing ceremony between Xiang Lahore Water Metering Company and WASA was held here to install 711,000 smart water meters in Lahore under a public-private partnership mode.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was the chief guest of the ceremony while Provincial Minister for Housing Malik Asad Khokhar, SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretary housing and officials of WASA and Chinese company were present.

The chief minister said on the occasion that the Chinese company would install 93% domestic and 7% commercial smart meters along with their maintenance for 10 years.

There would be no need to go from house to house to take readings, he noted and added this would increase revenue along with saving precious water.

Meanwhile, the local assembling plant of the smart water metering project would create employment opportunities and technology transfer, he mentioned and termed the initiative was one of its kinds in the country which would also be extended to other cities.