Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condemns Chaman Blast

Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:25 AM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns Chaman blast

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday strongly condemned the blast in Chaman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday strongly condemned the blast in Chaman.

In a media statement here, he also expressed deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the blast and extended sympathiesto the bereaved families. The CM prayed for early recovery of the injuredpersons.

More Stories From Pakistan

