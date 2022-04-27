UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condemns Karachi Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 12:45 AM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns Karachi blast

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned Karachi University blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives including foreign faculty members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned Karachi University blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives including foreign faculty members.

He extended sympathies to bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery for the injured, said a handout issued here.

He said the incident is an attempt to destabilize the peace. However, the nation is united against the menace of terrorism and a handful of terrorists could not weaken the strong commitment of the nation, he added.

