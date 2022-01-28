Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns landmine blast in Sui

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the landmine blast in Sui, Balochistan province and expressed grief over loss of human lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the landmine blast in Sui, Balochistan province and expressed grief over loss of human lives.

In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The sympathies of the Punjab government are with the bereaved families, he added and lamented that the enemy is attempting to create instability in the country.

The Pakistani nation's strong resolve cannot be weakened by the heinous acts of terrorism as the nation is fully united against terrorism, he emphasised.