UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condemns Landmine Blast In Sui

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns landmine blast in Sui

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the landmine blast in Sui, Balochistan province and expressed grief over loss of human lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the landmine blast in Sui, Balochistan province and expressed grief over loss of human lives.

In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The sympathies of the Punjab government are with the bereaved families, he added and lamented that the enemy is attempting to create instability in the country.

The Pakistani nation's strong resolve cannot be weakened by the heinous acts of terrorism as the nation is fully united against terrorism, he emphasised.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Balochistan Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Seven gamblers arrested; Rs 25,500 stake money rec ..

Seven gamblers arrested; Rs 25,500 stake money recovered

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest 45 beggars

Police arrest 45 beggars

3 minutes ago
 Indian troops launch massive CASOs in IIOJK

Indian troops launch massive CASOs in IIOJK

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan issues visa allowing Indian man to meet h ..

Pakistan issues visa allowing Indian man to meet his family separated 74 years a ..

3 minutes ago
 5700 kites seized, nine arrested

5700 kites seized, nine arrested

3 minutes ago
 Japanese ambassador calls on Dr. Fehmida

Japanese ambassador calls on Dr. Fehmida

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>