Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns Sibi blast

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the blast in Sibi, Balochistan and expressed grief over the loss of human lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the blast in Sibi, Balochistan and expressed grief over the loss of human lives.

The chief minister prayed for a speedy recovery of injured and said that the Punjab governmentshares the grief of bereaved families.