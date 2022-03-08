UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condemns Sibi Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns Sibi blast

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the blast in Sibi, Balochistan and expressed grief over the loss of human lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the blast in Sibi, Balochistan and expressed grief over the loss of human lives.

The chief minister prayed for a speedy recovery of injured and said that the Punjab governmentshares the grief of bereaved families.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Chief Minister Punjab Sibi Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Solemn Paris Fashion Week draws to a close

Solemn Paris Fashion Week draws to a close

57 seconds ago
 Two members gang busted, 3 stolen motorcycles reco ..

Two members gang busted, 3 stolen motorcycles recovered

59 seconds ago
 Prime Minister, MNAs discuss current political sit ..

Prime Minister, MNAs discuss current political situation

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University organizes seminar in ..

Sindh Agriculture University organizes seminar in connection with Women Day

2 minutes ago
 Govt. to monitor movement of Lumpy Skin Diseases a ..

Govt. to monitor movement of Lumpy Skin Diseases affected animals

2 minutes ago
 LG&CD Minister attends full dress rehearsal of hor ..

LG&CD Minister attends full dress rehearsal of horse & cattle show

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>