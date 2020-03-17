UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condemns Unprovoked Indian Firing At LoC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:50 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned unprovoked firing by India at Line of Control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned unprovoked firing by India at Line of Control.

Usman Buzdar expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Pak army soldier in the incident and urged the international community to take notice of unprovoked firing by Indian forces.

