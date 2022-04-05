UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Child's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles child's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of a child due to kite string in Sialkot.

Usman Buzdar took notice of the sorrowful incident and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

The CM directed that strict action be taken against those responsible for this negligence and strict implementation on kite-flying ban should be observed.

