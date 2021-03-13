Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of journalist

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of reporter of Public news Mustansar Abbas.

In his condolence message, Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.