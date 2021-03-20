UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Sister Of Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of sister of minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday expressed grief over the sad demise of the sister of Provincial Minister Ajmal Cheema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday expressed grief over the sad demise of the sister of Provincial Minister Ajmal Cheema.

Usman Buzdar telephoned him and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence, said a handout issued here.

He prayed that may Allah, The Almighty, rest the departed soul in peace and grant courageto the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

