Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Usman Khan Kakar
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of former Senator Usman Khan Kakar.
In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the heirs and prayed that may Almighty Allah restthe departed soul in eternal peace.