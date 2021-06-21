Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of Usman Khan Kakar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of former Senator Usman Khan Kakar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of former Senator Usman Khan Kakar.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the heirs and prayed that may Almighty Allah restthe departed soul in eternal peace.