Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of former Olympian

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former Olympian Naveed Alam.

In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Naveed Alam brought laurels home in the field of hockey and his services will be remembered, the CM concluded.