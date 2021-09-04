UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Father-in-law Of Abdul Aleem Khan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 10:18 PM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of father-in-law of Abdul Aleem Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Justice (retd) Raja Muhammad Sabir, father-in-law of Abdul Aleem Khan, Senior Provincial Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Justice (retd) Raja Muhammad Sabir, father-in-law of Abdul Aleem Khan, Senior Provincial Minister.

In his condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies and grievances with the bereaved family.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to the bereaved family and rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

