Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of columnist Ajmal Niazi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of columnist, poet and intellectual Dr Ajmal Niazi.

In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Ajmal Niazi's contribution towards education and journalism would be long remembered,the CM added.